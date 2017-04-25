MP's Anzac Day tribute

MEMBER for Burnett Stephen Bennett joined residents at a number of Anzac services across the region today to pay tribute to the memories of fallen soldiers, including the Woodgate Beach Dawn Service and Bundaberg Civic Service.

"Every year our local Anzac services seem to grow, with many locals coming together to pay their respects to those courageous men and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom we have today,” he said.

Mr Bennett said it was touching to see so many people, particularly the younger generations, take the time to remember and honour those who had, and continue to serve our nation.

"Today (yesterday) we stood side by side in solidarity to pause and reflect on those sacrifices and what it has meant for our country and our freedom,” he said.