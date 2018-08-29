MP wants action on path to coast after pedestrian deaths

TRAGEDY: A man died when he was struck by a vehicle while walking along Bargara Rd on May 9.

MEMBER for Bundaberg David Batt is calling for answers after two fatal crashes on Bundaberg roads this year.

Mr Batt has asked Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey for clarification regarding an article in the NewsMail on August 8.

The article referenced long-time calls in the Bundaberg community for a footpath or bicycle track to join the city to the coast.

Mr Batt is speaking out after the tragic deaths of two people walking on roads between Bundaberg and the coast.

Earlier in the year on May 6, a man died when he was struck by a vehicle while walking along Bargara Rd.

Just three months later on August 5, another man was killed while walking along Burnett Heads Rd.

In the article, Mr Bailey was quoted as saying a planning study would consider the long-term needs to provide for future traffic growth along Bargara Rd.

"The Palaszczuk Government takes road safety seriously and Transport and Main Roads is currently investigating options to widen Bundaberg-Bargara Road, from Hughes Rd to Ashfield Rd, to accommodate bike riders," he said.

Mr Batt said Bargara and Burnett Heads Rds had one lane in each direction and with no footpaths or bike lanes on either road.

CALL FOR ACTION: Bundaberg MP David Batt is speaking out after the tragic deaths of two people walking on roads between Bundaberg and the coast. TAHLIA STEHBENS

Three days after the most recent fatality, the Mr Bailey said that the Department of Transport and Main Roads was investigating options to widen Bargara Rd to accommodate for future traffic growth and bike riders.

Mr Batt said residents had voiced their concerns for the safety of those who walk or cycle along these connecting roads for years.

"I welcome the investigation but I am concerned it won't address pedestrian safety," Mr Batt said.

"I have used a Question On Notice to ask Mr Bailey whether pedestrian safety will also be considered and I have also asked for an approximate timeframe in which the investigation will be complete.

"I know from my Bundaberg Regional Council days that there is a plan in place for a multi Modal pathway on Bargara road to connect Bundy with Bargara, but getting the plan funded is difficult as state government, local government and private land holders are all involved."

Mr Batt said logistically, installing a pathway next to roads where vehicles travelled at high speeds was complicated as the path must comply with laws, such as being positioned within a certain distance from the road.

"The issue needs to be addressed," he said.

"Walking along the edge of any road is very dangerous and the safety of members of the Bundaberg community is always at the centre of my focus, I will continue to push to see something happen to protect pedestrian safety, as well as accommodating for future traffic growth and bike riders."

Click here to view Bundaberg Regional Council's Multi Modal Pathway Strategy (pages 25-28).

The Minister is due to respond on September 20.