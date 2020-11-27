MP vows to fight for Bundy ‘everyday’ in ‘every way’

New Bundaberg MP Tom Smith made his maiden speech in parliament this week.

BUNDABERG’S new MP Tom Smith has made his first address in parliament after sittings resumed this week.

It was the first sittings since the election which saw Mr Smith win the seat of Bundaberg by just nine votes.

Mr Smith made his maiden speech during question time yesterday.

He’s also made it his mission to ensure all MPs know about Bundy products around parliament including Bundaberg Brewed Drinks and Bundy Juices.

In his speech, he described Bundaberg as “the jewel-in the-crown city of the Wide Bay region” and that when Bundaberg was doing well so was Queensland.

“Bundaberg is an electorate with a history of resilience, the overcoming of hardship and a strength of a community that may at times be forced to bend but refuses to ever be broken,” he said.

“The people of Bundaberg are Queenslanders and... they are regional Queenslanders.

“So often havoc has been caused time and again by drought, flood or fire, yet Bundaberg’s history is based on the rolling up of sleeves and getting on with the job.

“This history has now developed into an ingrained culture that sees the Bundaberg brand spread not only all over Australia but also across the world as well.”

During his speech, Mr Smith spoke about how Bundaberg was recovering from the covid pandemic and a number of the commitments promised to the electorate during the campaign including the Bundaberg East flood levee, the upgrades to the Isis Highway and the $15 million alcohol and other drug rehabilitation centre.

Mr Smith also touched on his background as a teacher, and how his family instilled values in him that fuelled his passion to represent his electorate.

New Bundaberg MP Tom Smith spoke about what inspired him to run in the election and the commitments made through the campaign.

He said he was inspired by his students and constituents, but was most inspired by his brother Nick and cousin Willow.

“I am incredibly lucky and honoured to now work for the people of Bundaberg and I will strive every day to make positive outcomes in their lives.

“However, I realise that I have been fortunate to have those opportunities when so many others have not.

“My cousin Willow and my brother, Nick, fight some of life’s unfair challenges daily just to get near to seizing life’s opportunities.

“My brother has fought and fought his whole life. He has been challenged in ways that would break any ordinary person, but he does not break.

“While his rather slender physique might not suggest it, my brother is the strongest person I know.

During his speech Mr Smith took the opportunity to thank the many volunteers who helped during his campaign and said he was proud to represent the electorate in parliament.

“I will fight every day and every way for my constituents and my community to ensure that equal opportunity is afforded to all,” he said.

To read Mr Smith’s speech in full click here.

You can watch the speech here.

