MP urges Premier to keep LNP's sugar laws

MEMBER for Burnett Stephen Bennett has accused Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's of a "disturbing lack of interest” in one of the state's biggest agricultural export industries that our region contributes to - the $2.5 billion sugar industry.

When asked by the LNP to rule out the scrapping of sugar marketing laws that Mr Bennett said protected the rights of Queensland canegrowers, today in parliament the Premier said: "That wasn't on my radar, but now I will give that due consideration”.

In a letter to the editor sent to the NewsMail, Mr Bennett said Ms Palaszczuk's response was "less than impressive” and would be "cold comfort to an industry that is the lifeblood of our communities.”

"The Premier's dismissive and arrogant comments confirm how little this Labor government cares about and understands our region's farmers and those across the state,” he said.

"All the LNP asked of the Premier was for her to provide a clear reassurance to our growers, their families and regional communities that her government will put growers' interests ahead of the profits of multinational sugar milling companies.

Mr Bennett said the LNP fought hard in the last Parliament to have the laws introduced to give growers real choice in marketing for the first time since Labor deregulated the sugar industry.

"There is very real fear now that the Palaszczuk government will abuse its majority in Parliament and abolish these laws,” he said.

"Unlike Labor, the LNP will always put canegrowing families, mill workers and regional communities first.”

Opposition agriculture spokesman Tony Perrett said cane growers urgently deserved a clear and unambiguous position from the government.

Mr Perrett said he had written to Agriculture Minister Mark Furner urging him to leave the laws in place.

"I understand the minister has been travelling around the state and can only have heard, as I have, how important it is for growers to have power in the marketing of their sugar,” he said.

"If he doesn't take that message back to the Cabinet table and stand up for growers then it'll show, once again, how little Labor understands or cares about agriculture.”