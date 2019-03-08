Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MORE TIME: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett has called for the government to give farmers more than two weeks to hand in submissions for Labor's proposed reef regulations.
MORE TIME: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett has called for the government to give farmers more than two weeks to hand in submissions for Labor's proposed reef regulations. Allan Reinikka
News

MP: Timeframe for govt's reef regulations unfair on farmers

Geordi Offord
by
8th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MEMBER for Burnett Stephen Bennett has called for an extension on the submission deadline on Labor's proposed reef regulations.

Mr Bennett said a two-week period to speak up on the sweeping on-farm reef regulations included in the Environmental Protection (Great Barrier Reef Protection Measures) and Other Amendment Bill 2019 wasn't fair.

"Our farmers put in huge hours every single day to make sure Queenslanders have food on the table,” Mr Bennett said.

"Again we're seeing a complete lack of understanding for the people in the bush from the Palaszczuk Government, through their rushed consultation process.

"Our growers are constantly working on improvements and innovations that will help into the future.

"The feedback they will provide on this Bill should be of the utmost importance and they deserve more time to have their say on this significant piece of regulation.”

Mr Bennett said he supported calls for the Labor Palaszczuk Government to guarantee that every affected region would get regional hearings.

Minister for Environment and the Great Barrier Reef Leeanne Enoch said the government was taking quick action to accelerate efforts to improve water quality and safe guard the future of the reef.

"This is not just about the environment, it is about protecting the $6 billion the reef contributes to the economy and the 60,000 jobs which rely on its health,” she said.

"The LNP's nonsense claims about rushing consultation on the new regulations is complete fiction.

"Protecting the reef is one of our 6 Advancing Queensland priorities.

"We have been consulting on these changes for two years, including three separate public consultations in March 2017, September 2017 and January 2018, as well as closely engaging with peak farming and agriculture bodies through a dedicated advisory group that includes Agforce and Canegrowers, which has been providing input.”

agriculture bundaberg farmers labor labor government lnp reef regulations state government stephen bennett mp
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    High-end market flying by Bundy as there's nowhere to stay

    premium_icon High-end market flying by Bundy as there's nowhere to stay

    News A SHORTFALL of five-star accommodation in Bundaberg is deterring high-end international tourists and business people from staying here.

    Coles looks to shift staff

    premium_icon Coles looks to shift staff

    Business Coles works to redeploy employees

    Burnett mayor's message to women

    premium_icon Burnett mayor's message to women

    News Local leading ladies: North Burnett mayor Rachel Chambers

    Third-time drink driver's 'celebrations' end with huge fine

    premium_icon Third-time drink driver's 'celebrations' end with huge fine

    Crime Shawn Swift blew almost three times the legal blood alcohol limit