MP: State Government should prepare for class action

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett said stakeholder groups through the region were preparing for legal action as Paradise Dam works go ahead.

BURNETT MP Stephen Bennett has told the State Government to prepare for a class-action lawsuit he says is on the way as works to lower the spillway at Paradise Dam go ahead.

Mr Bennett said the Coalition wanted reports that had been tabled regarding Paradise Dam to be reviewed and a moratorium put on the current plan to lower the spillway by 5m.

The Opposition attempted to pass the moratorium in parliament on Wednesday night but the government used its majority to reject the motion.

Mr Bennett was furious he wasn’t given a chance to speak on the issue.

“We wanted them to wait for the Commission of Inquiry’s recommendations to also be part of the mix and we thought 12 months wait would have been the most appropriate thing to do to get all the experts to agree on what should be a remediation of the dam, stabilisation of the spillway and more importantly getting on with the other works on the apron and the secondary spillway,” he said.

Mr Bennett said he had received correspondence from local lawyers and encouraged people to speak with their local stakeholder group which would be raising funds for a legal fight.

He said if they were successful there would be a Supreme Court injunction and barristers would argue to stop the destruction of Paradise Dam.

“But this is only one part of it – once this progresses the class action will be the next thing – and we know class actions are awarded when we can see negligence,” he said.

“We’ve seen it at Wivenhoe, we will see it at Paradise Dam and the bill for Queensland Government, Queensland taxpayers will be significantly more than a moratorium on a 12 month delay to the destruction of the Paradise Dam spillway.”

Queensland Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham said he ruled out the decommissioning of the dam a month ago.

“This dam will continue to underpin economic prosperity in Bundaberg and the surrounding region for generations to come,” Dr Lynham said.

He said the top priority was community safety and reducing the spillway reduced the risk of the dam failing in the instance there was another event like 2013’s Cyclone Oswald.

“Sunwater, the six members of its Technical Review Panel, five independent engineers, the government dam safety regular and the chief engineer all support the urgent works to lower the spillway before the next wet season,” Dr Lynham said.

“After the multitude of assessments, all the public hearings, reviews and reports, the LNP are the only ones willing to risk the lives of the people of Bundaberg community.

“While those essential works are underway to deal with the immediate issue, Building Queensland is conducting further investigations into three long-term options for the dam.”

Those long term options were:

maintaining the same height

raising the spillway back, to a level to be advised

lowering the spillway further but ensuring extra alternative water supply options as required

“Building Queensland and Sunwater are conducting further testing this year – including anchoring trials – and listening to the advice of national and international experts – including Dr Rizzo,” Dr Lynham said.

“After weighing all the options they will provide advice to government on the long-term options for safety and water security for Bundaberg and the Burnett.”

Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham speaks during Question Time at Parliament House in February.

Multiple Coalition MPs attempted to raise the matter of Paradise Dam a number of times during parliament on Wednesday night, but were shut down by the Deputy Speaker as comments were deemed irrelevant to the matter being discussed, the COVID-19 Emergency Response Bill.

At a media event yesterday, Mr Bennett accused the government of being arrogant and using parliament as a plaything, and did not provide opportunity to contribute to the debate by guillotining the debate.

“In essence, there was two more speakers before it came to myself and I wasn’t even able to make a contribution on the debate,” Mr Bennett said.

“More importantly, the amendments that we had tabled and foreshadowed to be debated were not considered by the government.”

And when asked whether the LNP could have scheduled fewer speakers so the matter of Paradise Dam could be raised, he said it would have been possible, but they had no control over the set time limits for speeches.

“We always have a full speaking list and again we thought we had time but we were caught out once the debate was adjourned,” he said.

“Not one piece of amendment, not even (the government’s) own amendments were actually debated.”

He said a very important part of the reason he want to parliament with his shadow ministry responsibilities for domestic violence was to ensure the most vulnerable people in the community had a bill to reflect the need to escape dangerous domestic violence.

“None of that was done, including all the amendments not only from us but for the Greens and the backbenchers, all of us were ignored,” he said.

“And again, it was a government fixated on power. Fixated and greedy, and that’s a bad day for democracy.”

Attorney-General and Leader of the House Yvette D’Ath said Mr Bennett should have reviewed what he voted for.

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath pictured during Question Time at the Queensland parliament last month.

“It’s unfortunate that the Member for Burnett has dispensed with the facts about this week’s events in parliament, or maybe he just doesn’t understand how parliament works, let alone what he actually voted for,” Ms D’Ath said.

“When the COVID-19 Emergency Response Bill was introduced, it was declared urgent and allowed for a maximum of three hours debate.

“This motion was agreed by the House without dissent from the LNP Opposition of which the Member for Burnett is not only a member, but a shadow minister.

“If the Member for Burnett wanted more time during the debate he should not have supported the motion.”