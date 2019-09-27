MP sprays Meals on Wheels over ‘PC gone mad’ move

IF EVER there was ever a group beyond criticism, or even a gentle public cajoling, it's Meals on Wheels.

However, along came one-man party outfit, Jason "Costo" Costigan this week and that all changed.

Costo switched to "political correctness gone mad" mode when he found out that local Meals on Wheels organisers would no longer take the leftover catch from the Bowen Family Fishing Classic.

"A lot of common sense has gone out the window," he told a local paper.

David Woolford and his 8.69kg Red Emperor at the 2018 Bowen Family Fishing Classic. Picture: Amanda Kruger

Local Meals on Wheels president Chris Storrie wasn't impressed, saying it was simply about following food safety requirements.

"I'm a fisher and I know that sometimes they might lay on the deck a little long before they hit the ice," she said.

We're assuming she's talking about the fish.