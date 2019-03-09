MP slams reform plan

MEMBER for Burnett Stephen Bennett has weighed in on the state's plans to reform council elections, accusing Labor of rigging elections.

The plans for reform were announced by local government minister Stirling Hinchliffe last week, who said changes would include a switch to compulsory preferential voting.

Mr Bennett said it was "extremely worrying to see the Queensland Labor Government start to meddle with council elections, after rigging the state elections previously”.

He said Labor had a long history when it came to manipulating the electoral system.

"Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is loose with the truth when she says banning developer donations was a recommendation of the Crime and Corruption Commission's Operation Belcarra,” he said.

"The CCC recommended donations be banned in council elections, not state.

"This is hypocrisy at its finest with Palaszczuk banning developers while still taking millions from the union movement.”

But Mr Hinchliffe said Mr Bennett "needed to stop flinging mud at his political opponents...”.

"Compulsory preferential Voting (CPV) has been the voting method used in federal elections for more than 100 years,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

"The proposal to introduce CPV in local government elections is about creating a uniform voting system across our three levels of government.

"We are currently consulting with stakeholders on this and other local government reform proposals.”

He said Mr Bennett benefited from this system at the last state election.

"Despite a collapse in his own primary vote, thanks to CPV Mr Bennett enjoyed a 4.1 per cent swing towards him on a two party-preferred basis, off the back of the LNP's sneaky preference deal with One Nation,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

"The government will continue to consult with stakeholders and the community on options to reform local government...”

A meeting will be held next month to discuss the reforms.