MP slammed for deleting posts, blocking people online

Jay Fielding
| 24th May 2017 7:07 PM
WAR OF WORDS: Leanne Donaldson and Keith Pitt have continued their ongoing spat over the cashless card.
WAR OF WORDS: Leanne Donaldson and Keith Pitt have continued their ongoing spat over the cashless card.

MEMBER for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson has lashed out at Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt for deleting dissenting comments and blocking people on social media after asking for their feedback about the cashless welfare card.

An exchange dripping with invective between the pair kicked off yesterday when Mr Pitt took a swipe at Ms Donaldson in a press release issued to clarify confusion over the card.

In it he and Human Services Minister Alan Tudge ruled out including age pensions if the cashless card is rolled out in Hinkler.

"There has been an active scare campaign, led by the Member for Bundaberg, which has unnecessarily upset and concerned the aged pensioners in this community,” Mr Pitt said.

"Our seniors are a valued part of the community and to worry them unnecessarily is just appalling,” he said.

"The Member for Bundaberg doesn't want the Cashless Debit Card, but isn't providing any other option to improve the lives of residents in this region.”

But Ms Donaldson was having none of it.

She said she had never claimed the cashless debit card would apply to age pensioners.

"This is one of Keith Pitt's many attempts to discredit what has been an entirely legitimate groundswell of opposition in the Bundaberg community,” Ms Donaldson said.

"This just goes to show that our federal member is more interested in implementing the harmful thought bubbles of the Turnbull Government than he is in implementing the will of the people.

"The fact is that the details of who the card will apply to in Bundaberg are still hazy, which is what happens when you try to implement bad policy on the fly.”

Ms Donaldson said Mr Pitt hadn't even briefed her, an elected representative in his electorate, about the "hare-brained idea”

"Keith Pitt stated he would seek feedback from the community, instead he has been deleting dissenting comments on his Facebook page and blocking anyone who disagrees with him,” she said.

She said she stood by her government's record on regional job creation.

"We've boosted local infrastructure and tourism projects, and established a State Development Area around the Bundaberg Port which will bring even more jobs to our town, she said.

"Unlike Keith Pitt, I won't shy away from the hard work required to boost job creation in Bundaberg, I won't resort to desperate, populist, unproven schemes and pretend the job is done.

"That's just lazy policy and bad politics.”

Under the cashless card scheme, some welfare recipients have 80% of their benefits quarantined from being used to buy alcohol, gamble or withdraw cash.

Mr Pitt and Ms Donaldson have traded barbs over the cashless card since Mr Pitt announced he support Hinkler becoming one of the two sites for the program as announced in the Federal Budget.

WHAT ALAN TUDGE SAID...

The cashless welfare card operates like a normal visa debit card.

It can work anywhere, to purchase anything, but will not work at the bottle shops or the gambling venues.

"Further, cash cannot be withdrawn from it, meaning that illicit substances cannot be purchased. 　

The card has never applied to aged pensioners and never will be applied to aged pensioners.

Critics of the card are deliberately spreading misinformation in suggesting otherwise. 　

If we were to go ahead with the card in a location like Bundaberg and Hervey Bay, it would be tailored to local needs.

This might mean, for example, that we limit its application to younger people on unemployment benefits, as a means of encouraging them into work.

This is what has been suggested to me by Keith Pitt and we would be open to that.　

At the end of the day, we want to work with local communities to help their particular issues.

WHAT KEITH PITT SAID...

There has been an active scare campaign, led by the Member for Bundaberg, which has unnecessarily upset and concerned the aged pensioners in this community.

Our seniors are a valued part of the community and to worry them unnecessarily is just appalling.

People in Sydney and Melbourne are also continuing to weigh in on this discussion, when they have no say over what happens in our region.

I would have thought the Member for Bundaberg would be focusing on creating jobs in Queensland and telling her cabinet colleagues to get out of the way and approve Adani.

Adani will bring thousands of jobs to Central Queensland, which people in our electorate could be applying for if she and her government weren't standing in the way.

The Member for Bundaberg doesn't want the Cashless Debit Card, but isn't providing any other option to improve the lives of residents in this region.

WHAT LEANNE DONALDSON SAID...

Throughout my commentary on this issue, I have never claimed that the cashless debit card would apply to aged pensioners.

This is one of Keith Pitt's many attempts to discredit what has been an entirely legitimate groundswell of opposition in the Bundaberg community.

This just goes to show that our Federal Member is more interested in implementing the harmful "thought bubbles” of the Turnbull Government than he is in implementing the will of the people.

The fact is that the details of who the card will apply to in Bundaberg are still hazy, which is what happens when you try to implement bad policy on the fly.

The most concrete information we can rely on is the reality of what has happened in trial sites and from what is in Centrelink's own information about the trials, which is the factual information I have been directing people to read.

In Ceduna, Kununurra and Wyndham, all recipients of Newstart, the Parenting Payment, the Disability Support Pension and the Carers Payment were put onto the cashless debit card. The Bundaberg proposal is an extension of those trials.

And the results in these trial sites speak for themselves. Crime in Ceduna went up.

49% of participants said the card made their lives worse, further the drops in crime were drops that were statewide in South Australia, which is information being deliberately omitted from Keith Pitt's claims about the success of current trials.

What we are seeing from Alan Tudge and Keith Pitt is backpedalling in response to community opposition, and no clear commitments.

The card "might” only apply to young Newstart recipients, or it "generally” won't apply to people on pensions.

This is not the clarity required by the people whose lives this card will affect.

The information is in black and white on Centrelink's website for people to read for themselves

Keith Pitt is also trying to distract from the central issue here - no one should be subject to this expensive, demeaning and harmful policy.

I don't believe in demonising any welfare recipient, young or old.

There are many in our community receiving Centrelink payments from new parents, to older residents, who will also now be on payments other than the aged pension for longer given the federal government's increase in the age of eligibility for the age pension.

I value the young people in our community and the Palaszczuk Government is actively working to improve their future.

We have restored the successful Skilling Queenslanders for Work program which is placing young people and long term unemployed into jobs.

Our Back to Work Youth Boost program has helped over 300 young people into work in the Wide Bay to date.

I stand by this Government's record on regional job creation. We've boosted local infrastructure and tourism projects, and established a State Development Area around the Bundaberg Port which will bring even more jobs to our town.

Unlike Keith Pitt, I won't shy away from the hard work required to boost job creation in Bundaberg, I won't resort to desperate, populist, unproven schemes and pretend the job is done. That's just lazy policy and bad politics.

Keith Pitt stated he would seek feedback from the community, instead he has been deleting dissenting comments on his Facebook page and blocking anyone who disagrees with him.

As a representative of the Bundaberg community, Keith Pitt has neglected to brief me on this harebrained idea, before telling his puppet masters in Canberra it's a done deal.

In relation to Adani, all government approvals have been finalised and the ball is now squarely in Adani's court to obtain finance and finalise their own processes.

Bundaberg News Mail

