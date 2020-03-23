MP seeks coronavirus support package from local council

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett has urged the Bundaberg Regional Council to create a support package for locals.

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett has urged the Bundaberg Regional Council to create a support package for locals.

BURNETT State MP Stephen Bennett is urging the Bundaberg Regional Council to introduce a support package in response to the coronavirus.

He said state and local governments should be following the support offered by the Federal Government.

“What our community needs right now is stability and support through these unprecedented circumstances,” Mr Bennett said.

“As early as tomorrow, our local council should implement a support package to help our community through these uncertain times.”

He said a support package should include rent relief in council-owned and leased facilities, and freezing interest on owed rates and charges.

Local councils are currently under caretaker mode in the lead-up to Saturday’s election, meaning that they cannot make major policies without ministerial approval.

But the Department of Local Government states that “unforeseeable events” can result in a local government having to make major policy decisions.

If the decision cannot wait until the end of the caretaker period or is in the public interest then a council can apply to the Minister, who would approve it on a case-by-case basis.

The council’s finance spokesman Steve Cooper said he was aware of Mr Bennett’s comments but that he did not wish to comment further because the council had limited opportunity to discuss it in caretaker mode.

He indicated that it might be a subject to be raised in the council meeting tomorrow.