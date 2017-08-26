MP says preparing for climate change is vital for the Bundaberg region

LOWER house insurance premiums could be on the cards if Bundaberg home owners take steps to embrace climate and weather-resilient designs.

Preparing for climate change is important for communities like Bundaberg where flooding is already a significant threat, says Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson.

According to the Queensland Climate Adaptation Strategy report, Queensland already experiences climate extremes such as floods, droughts, heatwaves and bushfires and climate change is likely to exacerbate the frequency and/or severity of these events.

Ms Donaldson said the government was having ongoing discussions with the insurance industry to see how actions to reduce exposure to climate hazards could reduce insurance premiums.

"However, the Queensland Climate Adaptation Strategy identifies the need to improve access to information on insurance options as a method to manage climate risk, and to investigate how we can improve access to finance for priority activities that improve our readiness and resilience to climate change,” she said.

Ms Donaldson said the suggestion of building ground floors that were ready for floods, was raised as just one example of many innovative solutions the sector might consider when adapting to changed weather patterns and greater climate risk.

"Whether it's finding innovative solutions to make homes more flood resistant, or choosing to build in locations that are less prone to flooding, it is important that these risks are considered when planning our infrastructure,” Ms Donaldson said.

"There is a lot of work going into this area at the moment, particularly on how these climate risks can be better incorporated into planning guidelines.

"It's also important to note that flooding is just one of many climate hazards identified in the sector adaptation plan that need to be considered when planning for changes in the climate.”

Ms Donaldson said the Built Environment and Infrastructure Sector Adaptation Plan will not affect the 10-year Flood Action Plan for the Bundaberg region.

"However, adapting to climate change is complimentary to building resilience and fulfilling the actions included in the Burnett River Floodplain,” she said.