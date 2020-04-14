Menu
Stephen Bennett is calling on the person or persons who stole the ice cream figure from the Windmill Cafe at Bargara to return it.
MP requests return of iconic figure stolen over long weekend

Zachary O'Brien
14th Apr 2020 4:59 PM
BURNETT MP Stephen Bennett is asking locals to play nicely after a figure of a giant ice cream was stolen from the Windmill Cafe at Bargara.

In a post online, Mr Bennett said if the thieves returned the figure there wouldn’t be any questions asked.

“Okay guys, I know this isolation business can get a bit tedious, but lets all play nicely,” Mr Bennett wrote.

“To the person/people who stole Bargara’s iconic giant ice-cream from the Windmill Cafe over the long weekend, please kindly return it and there won’t be any questions asked.”

He asked members of the community who had seen the giant ice cream or noticed anything suspicious to reach out.

