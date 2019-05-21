MP rejects claims Bundy is an LNP boys' club

GIRLS ALLOWED: The region's male LNP MPs, Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett (clockwise from main), Member for Bundaberg David Batt, Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt and Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd.

GIRLS ALLOWED: The region's male LNP MPs, Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett (clockwise from main), Member for Bundaberg David Batt, Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt and Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd. Geordie Oford

THE State Member for Burnett rejects being part of an "LNP's boys' club” and is dubious about labelling Bundaberg as an LNP heartland.

Stephen Bennett said there was a local over-representation of men as political LNP leaders in the area but that the decisions for political candidates were determined by local party members and could therefore be challenged.

"I will always encourage women to enter politics,” he said.

And although the state seats of Bundaberg and Burnett, and the federal electorate of Hinkler, were led by LNP members, he said they could not afford to be complacent.

"I suggest we worked hard to make it happen,” Mr Bennett said.

"We take nothing for granted.”

Mr Bennett was responding critically to Hinkler Independent candidate Moe Turaga's post-election comment, "we have got to break up the LNP boys' club.”

The Burnett MP said that Mr Turaga ran a good campaign considering the resources he had, but that he needed to show humility, especially the day after an election defeat.

He said that Mr Turaga was not an Independent, but rather closer to "anti-LNP”.

Mr Bennett further warned creating divisions based on gender, class, and income did not work against Queensland voters, as proven by Labor in the federal government.

Mr Turaga further responded by saying he wanted to see local young female LNP members have a chance at candidacy.

He denied being anti-LNP.

"As long as there is homeless, vulnerable people, aged care, my voice will be still active in this area,” he said.

Bundaberg is traditionally Labor, held by the party for more than a century, until won by now-mayor Jack Dempsey, police minister during the Newman government.

He was defeated in 2015 by Leanne Donaldson, Labor's second female MP in Bundaberg after the late Nita Cunningham, before David Batt returned the seat to the LNP in 2017.

Mr Bennett further criticised the "dithering” State Government and its refusal to sign the Hinkler Regional Deal and its treatment of the Adani coal mine process, which he said is going to cost them Central Queensland in the 2020 state election.