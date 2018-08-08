Menu
DROUGHT ANGELS: Bundy Central State School makes amazing contribution for struggling farmers
MP proud of local school's generosity during drought

Toni Benson-Rogan
8th Aug 2018 5:07 PM
State Member for Bundaberg David Batt was moved by the community's effort to help drought-effected farmers.

He said he would like to commend Bundaberg Central State School for their enormous effort holding a special parade and Free Dress Day to raise donations for the cause.

"They're a small school with a big heart, making a huge contribution in just a few days,” he said.

Louise Laffey has also received praise for her efforts coordinating the donations for Drought Angels, the appeal which Central State School's donations will go towards.

Mr Batt donated a number of long-lasting groceries himself, including Bundy sugar, coffee, long-life milk, and reusable bags to transport the donations.

"Farming and agriculture are major industries in our region with many going through tough times right here in the region, so I think many people can really relate to those in the 'drought declared' areas, knowing just how hard it really is,” he said.

To donate, contact Louise Laffey on 4155 2742 or you can find a donation basket at CityFit gym.

