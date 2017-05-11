25°
MP: 'People are dying in Wide Bay and it must stop'

Matthew McInerney
| 11th May 2017 2:03 PM

"PEOPLE are dying in the electorate of Wide Bay and it must stop."

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien declared he would stand against any proposal to place "convenience over lives in rural and regional areas" in an address to parliament on Thursday.

Wearing a yellow ribbon to confirm support for National Road Safety Week, the former police officer said the Bruce Highway's death toll, which stands at seven for the area between Gympie and Maryborough, was unacceptable.

Nick Channells, whose friend Sarah Walker and her brother Daniel were killed in a head-on crash near Tiaro on April 17, called for all levels of government to work together to upgrade the Bruce Hwy to four lanes.

Mr Channells' plea for upgrades to the notorious two-lane stretch of highway comes after the Federal Government allocated $536.4 million to expand the Bruce Hwy between Brisbane's Pine Rivers and the Sunshine Coast's Caloundra Rd from four to six lanes. An analysis of 15 years of government crash data revealed at least 28 people have died on the highway between Gympie and Torbanlea in head-on collisions alone.

"If there had been four lanes, 100 per cent Sarah would still be alive today," Mr Channells said.

"It's up to the different levels of government to pull their heads in, pull together and get this road fixed to four lanes at least."

"Sunshine Coast gets six lanes for their peak hour, what do we get?"

"They can't ignore it any longer."

Llew O'Brien Federal Member for Wide Bay at the Gunalda service station near Gympie where there was a recent fatality.
Llew O'Brien Federal Member for Wide Bay at the Gunalda service station near Gympie where there was a recent fatality. Renee Albrecht

Mr O'Brien's statement on road safety is produced in full below.

Mr Deputy Speaker, this is National Road Safety Week and I wear my yellow ribbon to confirm my absolute support.

In 2016, 1,300 people were killed on our roads, a 7.9% increase on the 2015 toll.

Recently, the Bruce Highway north of Gympie, has claimed seven lives. This is unacceptable. These crashes devastate families and communities; leaving a lasting impact on all involved.

Since the 25 kilometre section A and B of the Cooroy to Curra upgrade have been completed, what was once the most deadly section of highway in Australia has become fatality free.

With the construction of Section C well advanced, we now need Federal and State Governments to fund construction of Section D, where detailed design and land acquisitions are well underway. And upgrades need to continue north to Maryborough.

People are dying in the electorate of Wide Bay and it must stop. Infrastructure money needs to be spent where it will save lives. If at any time I believe that our infrastructure spend is placing urban convenience over lives in rural and regional areas such as Wide Bay I will come out strongly against any such proposal.

I stand shoulder to shoulder with my local community, media and road safety advocates who today are calling for these Bruce Highway upgrades which will save precious lives."

Topics:  auspol bruce highway fcfederal fcroads

