MP hits back at claims Labor's neglected domestic violence

THE State Government has hit back at claims from Burnett MP Stephen Bennett that Labor is failing domestic violence victims.

Minister for Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence Di Farmer said the Palaszczuk Government had done more to address the scourge of domestic and family violence than any other government before it, but there was always more to do.

"Three years into a six-year, $330 million program of reform, we have implemented 95 of the 121 recommendations for government arising out of the Not Now, Not Ever report," she said.

"The remaining 26 are well underway."

Ms Farmer said more reports of DV incidents meant more was being done.

"When a domestic violence perpetrator breaches a domestic violence order, they can expect to be held to account," she said.

"Our police are holding more and more perpetrators to account for their behaviour, which is reflected in police statistics.

"Police are recognising perpetrator behaviour for what it is, they are saying that behaviour is not acceptable and will not be tolerated."

Ms Farmer said it was what Queenslanders expected.

"We saw a significant rise in domestic and family violence charges in 2015-16 when we first introduced new laws to tackle domestic and family violence," she said.

"We believe this was because of increased awareness among victims, as a result of our reforms, that what was happening to them was not acceptable, and that there were services available to support them.

"It's really disappointing that there used to be a bipartisan approach in Queensland to addressing domestic and family violence, but that approach seems to be long gone."

Ms Farmer said the LNP should focus on working with Labor to stamp out violence.

She listed Labor's recent achievements against domestic violence including introducing the new criminal offence of strangulation.

She said the government had also ensured a circumstance of aggravation of domestic and family violence can be applied to all criminal offences when committed in a domestic violence setting.

Labor also amended the Criminal Code to ensure that any charge of conviction that happens in the domestic and family violence context is noted on an offender's record.

She said the government had committed an additional $11.4 million in financial support to help victims of crime get their lives back on track, and committed to publishing domestic and family violence statistics online.

"We won't stop working to end domestic violence in Queensland," Ms Farmer said.

"There is too much at stake."