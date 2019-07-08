Menu
MP Jennifer Howard.
Rob Williams
MP 'didn't call police' on IRATE Facebook group

Hayden Johnson
8th Jul 2019 12:10 AM | Updated: 5:43 AM
QUEENSLAND Police have attended Jennifer Howard's community meeting at Ripley after an environmental group flagged its intention to attend.

Ms Howard, the Member for Ipswich, held a mobile office at Ripley Town Centre on Saturday; a meeting members from the Facebook group Ipswich Residents Against Toxic Environments (IRATE) promised to attend.

Queensland Police phoned Ms Howard's electorate office last week and asked whether they should attend; a proposal Ms Howard rejected.

On Saturday, a lone police officer dropped by Ms Howard's community office, prompting questions from IRATE members about whether he was called.

After the meeting, IRATE took to Facebook to question whether police were called by Ms Howard.

There was no incident and Ms Howard said she did not request or know the officer would attend.

"The police phoned our office during the week and said do you want us to come and keep an eye on it," Ms Howard said.

"We said no, I'll be fine."

The Ipswich MP said two members from the Facebook group arrived and were not threatening.

"I've met with those guys before and I'm happy to talk to them," she said.

"It was actually a really good community office.

"There were people queuing up to talk which was great."

