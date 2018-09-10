MP demands answers over ambulance closure

After 29 years, St John volunteers Claire and Col Harris have been told their services are no longer required.

ST JOHN Ambulance Queensland's controversial call to close the Monto branch with three weeks' notice was met with widespread community outrage.

Callide MP Colin Boyce was less than impressed and is demanding answers.

Dedicated volunteers Col and Claire Harris said they were blind-sided, shown the door after 29 years of loyal service.

Callide MP Colin Boyce has been strong on the issue. He labelled it a kick in the guts for regional Queensland.

"That service has been in Monto for a long time,” Mr Boyce said.

"Those people devoted their life as volunteers.

"Why do we only find out after the fact, without any consultation with the community? It's not a good outcome.

The St John fiasco is another example of regional cities being short-changed because of poor decisions made by suits in the city, Mr Boyce said.

He said the people of Monto deserved answers.

"You would think they would have the decency to 'please explain',” he said.

"It's reasonable that St John come up with some sort of statement that justifies its actions.

"I don't know how their operation works but it seems to be another case of centralising services to the big cities.”

St John's Queensland chief executive Alex Hutton was approached for comment but declined to respond.