MP claims ramping happening at Bundy Hospital

"THESE aren't just numbers in a spreadsheet, they are real people in real emergencies who are struggling to get the healthcare they need.”

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett has hit out at Labor saying the people of Bundaberg and the wider Burnett deserve a world-class health system but unfortunately the government wasn't delivering.

"At the Bundaberg Hospital, the latest data indicates that 29% of emergency department patients aren't seen within clinically recommended timeframes,” he said.

"Add to this, ambulance ramping is back and 14% of patients are queued in the back of ambulances for longer than 30 minutes.

"Our hardworking nurses, doctors and paramedics need more help on the frontline to improve wait times and provide better patient outcomes for the region and across the state.”

Mr Bennett said it's time for Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to get on with the job.

However when the NewsMail contacted the hospital last week in regards to alleged ramping, a Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokesman said "no patient waits in an ambulance for an emergency bed”.

"Bundaberg Hospital remains the second best emergency department performer in the state public system - despite experiencing increasing emergency department presentation numbers,” the spokesman said.

"When Bundaberg Hospital does experience increased activity or demand, our staff work in strong partnership with the Queensland Ambulance Service to ensure patients are seen and treated as quickly as possible.

"All patients who arrive by ambulance are clinically assessed on arrival inside the emergency department. No patient waits in an ambulance for an emergency bed. Patients are accompanied by a paramedic as they wait inside the department and continue to be monitored by our emergency staff who will respond to any change in a patient's condition.”

The spokesman said the majority of patients who were not seen within clinically recommended times were those who presented with less urgent cases - many of which could typically be treated by a general practitioner.

"We always encourage people to consider whether seeing a GP or after-hours service is more appropriate than attending the emergency department, but we attend to everyone as long as they're prepared to be patient if their case is less urgent,” he said.