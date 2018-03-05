MP can't understand why jobless won't take up offer

THOUSANDS of full-time jobs across Queensland remain unfilled because unemployed "job snobs" do not want to get their hands dirty when they can get easy money from the taxpayer.



Federal politicians have lambasted young, jobless Australians for refusing to help themselves, as it can be revealed a $27 million Turnbull Government plan to entice thousands off the couch with a $5000 reward for work, has spectacularly failed and is likely to be dumped in the May Budget.



The Courier-Mail can reveal the announcement last year of the Seasonal Worker Incentive Trial, which allowed those on Newstart or Youth Alliance to earn up to $5000 without losing any welfare payments if they took on seasonal horticultural work, has been snubbed by jobseekers.



The two-year plan was capped at 7600 participants but only nine Queenslanders have taken up the offer and just 125 across the country.



Hinkler MP Keith Pitt says he does not understand why the unemployed in his electorate are turning their back on the offer.



"This is an opportunity for job seekers to take up short-term placements of six weeks, where they can earn an extra $5000 and they won't lose their dole, but no-one is prepared to do that," Mr Pitt said.



"I'm frustrated that people just aren't willing to get out and help themselves.



"It's something I hear from business owners often, people applying for jobs are just doing it to satisfy their job search commitments - they don't really want the job."



"With this trial, not only can people earn additional income, they can learn new skills that could help them gain permanent employment."



JBS Australia, one of the largest meat processing companies in Australia, is struggling to fill 300-plus jobs in Brisbane and Ipswich, while farmers and mum-and-dad business owners are forced to hire foreign workers just to keep their livelihoods afloat.



Businesses are crying out for staff despite there being 160,000 unemployed Queenslanders and a youth unemployment rate in January of 13.3 per cent.



Business owners have taken to social media to complain that even if they fill jobs, their new staff quit or stop turning up.



"Our preference is to fill the jobs with Australians. It's good for everyone, the economy, the community and stability (for the business)," JBS managing director Brent Eastwood said.



"We are happy to train people. What are we doing wrong (as a country) that we cannot get Australians in to work?"



The situation is equally tough for small business owners.



Owner of Cairns restaurant Ochre, Craig Squires, and manager Melissa Johnson said most of their applicants for wait staff came from overseas or visa holders in southern states.



The business advertises on Gumtree and Facebook, pays a minimum of $20 an hour and finds it difficult to find Carins locals, where the youth unemployment rate is 14.5 per cent.



"I think the Government needs to admit 5 per cent of the population doesn't want to work. Just get over it and move to another problem," Mr Squire said.



Jobs Minister Michaelia Cash said even though there had been a record number of jobs created in Queensland in the past year, businesses were still looking for staff.



"There are job opportunities out there and people on welfare should be taking up these jobs,'' Senator Cash said.



"The low uptake on the Seasonal Worker Incentive Trial is disappointing, especially in areas where there is high youth unemployment and local growers are crying out for workers.



"The best form of welfare is a job and I encourage people to take the opportunity to work as it will give them experience in the workplace and skills. Getting experience is often the stepping stone to the next job.



"This again highlights why our initiatives, such as the stronger welfare compliance system, are required to ensure people on welfare who can work and have the opportunity to take up a job, do."

