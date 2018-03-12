Menu
Burnett MP Stephen Bennett.
Burnett MP Stephen Bennett. Eliza Goetze
Politics

MP calls for more legal help in child safety proceedings

12th Mar 2018 2:50 PM

MEMBER for Burnett Stephen Bennett is calling for more help for women and children faced with legal proceedings.

The LNP Shadow Minister for Child Safety said he was concerned about reports on Sunday of the effectiveness of temporary protection orders and overlapping family court parent orders putting kids at risk.

"It shows that more legal assistance is needed to help vulnerable women and their kids navigate their way through complicated legal processes,” Mr Bennett said.

"At the last election, the LNP recognised this need and pledged community legal centres with an additional $5 million in funding to boost frontline legal services to our most vulnerable.

"Important reforms to protect domestic violence victims shouldn't forget the children...”

