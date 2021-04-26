Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said he misspoke in March when he said the government had committed $10 million for upgrades to Bundaberg-Miriam Vale Rd. Photo: Tara Croser.
Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said he misspoke in March when he said the government had committed $10 million for upgrades to Bundaberg-Miriam Vale Rd. Photo: Tara Croser.
News

MP calls for ‘lifesaving’ road funding after Bailey blunder

Geordi Offord
26th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett has called out Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey for back tracking a funding commitment for one of the region’s main roads.

In parliament last week, Mr Bailey admitted he misspoke in parliament on March 10 where he said the government would commit $10 million for upgrades on Bundaberg Miriam Vale Road.

In correction, Mr Bailey said the commitment was actually $5.6 million, almost half of the figure he said last month.

“The correct figure is in fact $5.6 million allocated for a series of upgrades on Bundaberg Miriam Vale Road,” he said.

“Those upgrades are in support of major regional road investments being delivered in the Bundaberg and Burnett regions by the Palaszczuk Labor government.

“It includes $43 million on the Bruce Highway between Gin Gin and Miriam Vale and $42½ million to upgrade the Isis Highway.”

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett.
Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett.

Mr Bennett said he was “over the moon” when Mr Bailey said $10 million would be committed to the busy road in March and called on the government to commit the “lifesaving funding” for the road.

“It turns out that it really was too good to be true and after waiting six weeks, the minister has now come forward claiming he made a mistake,” he said.

“Minister Bailey has halved his commitment to Bundaberg Miriam Vale road overnight.

“This road has already claimed too many lives and we need every cent to make is safe.

“You can’t commit lifesaving funding and then suddenly take it away, without even an apology.

“That’s why I’m calling on the State Labor Government to give us back the funding we deserve and fix this dangerous road.”

More stories

Why local MPs are concerned about mining development licence

The move that could help fix Bundy’s dire rental shortage

DON’T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

Originally published as MP calls for ‘lifesaving’ road funding after Bailey blunder

bunpolitics minister mark bailey stephen bennett mp
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WHAT’S OPEN: Where to get essentials this long weekend

        Premium Content WHAT’S OPEN: Where to get essentials this long weekend

        News What’s open around Bundaberg during the Anzac Day long weekend.

        Woman taken to hospital after Ring Road crash

        Premium Content Woman taken to hospital after Ring Road crash

        News Emergency crews rushed to Kalkie after a two-vehicle crash.

        ‘Please take one’: QLD’s 35,500 job vacancies

        Premium Content ‘Please take one’: QLD’s 35,500 job vacancies

        Business Queensland currently has more than 35,500 job vacancies

        Unclaimed bikes given a new lease of life

        Premium Content Unclaimed bikes given a new lease of life

        News Ever wondered what happens to bikes unclaimed from the Bundaberg police lost...