Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said he misspoke in March when he said the government had committed $10 million for upgrades to Bundaberg-Miriam Vale Rd. Photo: Tara Croser.

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett has called out Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey for back tracking a funding commitment for one of the region’s main roads.

In parliament last week, Mr Bailey admitted he misspoke in parliament on March 10 where he said the government would commit $10 million for upgrades on Bundaberg Miriam Vale Road.

In correction, Mr Bailey said the commitment was actually $5.6 million, almost half of the figure he said last month.

“The correct figure is in fact $5.6 million allocated for a series of upgrades on Bundaberg Miriam Vale Road,” he said.

“Those upgrades are in support of major regional road investments being delivered in the Bundaberg and Burnett regions by the Palaszczuk Labor government.

“It includes $43 million on the Bruce Highway between Gin Gin and Miriam Vale and $42½ million to upgrade the Isis Highway.”

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett.

Mr Bennett said he was “over the moon” when Mr Bailey said $10 million would be committed to the busy road in March and called on the government to commit the “lifesaving funding” for the road.

“It turns out that it really was too good to be true and after waiting six weeks, the minister has now come forward claiming he made a mistake,” he said.

“Minister Bailey has halved his commitment to Bundaberg Miriam Vale road overnight.

“This road has already claimed too many lives and we need every cent to make is safe.

“You can’t commit lifesaving funding and then suddenly take it away, without even an apology.

“That’s why I’m calling on the State Labor Government to give us back the funding we deserve and fix this dangerous road.”

Originally published as MP calls for ‘lifesaving’ road funding after Bailey blunder