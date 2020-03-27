Menu
UNPRECEDENTED SITUATION: Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt says all levels of government need to play its part in responding to corona.
MP calls for Bundy council to axe rates for six months

Jay Fielding
, jay.fielding@news-mail.com.au
27th Mar 2020 12:21 PM
MEMBER for Hinkler Keith Pitt has called on the Bundaberg and Fraser Coast regional councils to eliminate rates for six months in response to coronavirus.

“I congratulate the measures that have been introduced so far, however every level of government needs to play its part,” Mr Pitt said.

“The Federal Government has introduced a range of support including cash flow for businesses, assistance for individuals who are now unemployed and stimulus payments,” he said.

“The best thing our two local councils can do to help residents and businesses is to freeze rates and not issue further rates notices this year.

Mr Pitt, who is the minister for resources, water and Northern Australia, said the Fraser Coast council had extended the due date for current rate notices.

“I note that it has asked the CEO to report back with further rates concession option for the next financial year, and update Council’s financial hardship policy,” he said.

“Bundaberg Regional Council has introduced a moratorium on interest for outstanding rates and charges until June.

“This is an unprecedented situation and people need as much help as possible and this is one way our local councils can help both individuals and business.”

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokeswoman said that, as the council was in caretaker mode, Mr Pitt’s suggestion was something the new council would have to consider.

