MP: Bikini scandal is 'political correctness on steroids'

Queensland Deputy Premier Jackie online said she stands by her comments calling MP Jason Costigan a "sleazebag".

THE LNP Member for Whitsunday has found himself at the centre of a national and international media storm after posting a video to social media last week of himself bookended by two young bikini-clad tourists at the Airlie Beach foreshore.

The Queensland Deputy Premier, Jackie Trad condemned the "celebrating" of World Bikini Day on Twitter and Facebook and called Jason Costigan a "sleazebag".

Buoyed by online support and a general perception the post was innocuous, Mr Costigan responded in an interview with the Whitsunday Times.

"This whole concept of political correctness has to stop," he said.

"It's on steroids and it needs to be called out, it's beyond a joke."

In the wake of widespread media attention and online criticism, Ms Trad posted on social media again on Sunday night stating: "I've copped it, but I stand by what I said, because if nothing changes, nothing changes".

"Unfortunately, too many of us know sleazebags who use their official titles and positions to objectify and prey on women. It needs to stop," Ms Trad wrote on Twitter.

Ms Trad included photos Mr Costigan posted while celebrating World Bikini Day last year.

The Member for Whitsunday appeared on Channel 10 show The Project on Sunday and was asked by host Hamish McDonald if he was a "sleazebag".

"We have a lot of creepy things in North Queensland, snakes and spiders...but I am not one of them," he said.

Mr Costigan then politicised the reaction to the Bikini Day stunt by saying he was not a "part of the loony left."

"Political correctness has one place for me and that is down the toilet," he said.

Following his appearance on the national program, Mr Costigan said he believed Ms Trad was "obsessed" with him.

"They thought they would get rid of me. We have won three elections...we keep defying them and they hate that," he said.

"Once Jackie Trad tried to have a crack at us for political gain, I knew that would open the floodgates and this has turned into a wonderful advertisement for the Whitsundays.

"If they (Queensland Labor) want some tips on how to promote the Whitsundays (then) come and speak to the guru."

Ms Trad said as Mr Costigan "loves World Bikini Day so much - next time he celebrates it, he should put on a pair himself instead of walking up and down the beach, fully clothed, taking photos of women in their swimmers".