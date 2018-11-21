MP backs push to upgrade Bundy's deadly road

THE call for upgrades to Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd grows larger with Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd adding his voice to see vital safety measures installed on the deadly road.

The road sits in Mr O'Dowd's federal electorate.

Two weeks ago a horrific crash took the lives of South Kolan mother and daughter, Leisa and Emerson Purkis.

HORROR CRASH: Leisa Purkis was killed in a head-on crash that also claimed the life of her daughter Emerson. Facebook

"I attended the funeral for Leisa and Emerson Purkis in Bundaberg on Friday to pay my respects," Mr O'Dowd said.

"It was a very sad occasion when a mother and daughter had their lives cut short by this tragic accident."

HORROR CRASH: Emerson Purkis died as a result of a head-on crash along Bundaberg Gin Gin Rd, which also claimed the life of her mother Leisa. Facebook

Leisa and Emerson are the 16th and 17th people to lose their lives on the 44km stretch of road adjoining Bundaberg and Gin Gin since 2001. Four people have died from crashes on the road this year.

Concerns have been raised about the condition of the road with the RACQ calling for upgrade work.

"I believe that the Bundaberg-Gin Gin road needs an upgrade to cope with the increasing traffic along this route," Mr O'Dowd said.

RACQ ranked Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd as a medium-high risk, based on the number of crashes on this road which caused serious injury or death, and called on the federal and state governments "to get in and deliver low cost, high benefit treatments to make these roads safer".

Mr O'Dowd said even one death on our roads was one too many and the government had recently announced an initiative designed to make road safety strategies more effective on regional roads.

Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack announced the initiative last week, which will see educational messages sent through radio, online and video platforms targeting regional road users in the lead up to the summer harvest period.

Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) responded to Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd concerns last week - they said investigations were being conducted for potential improvements to the road.

The NewsMail has contacted TMR for an update on these investigations.