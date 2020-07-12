Wind farm claim: MP 'did nothing' about concerns of locals

BRUCE SAUNDERS has been accused of doing nothing about concerns raised by locals living near the site of a proposed $2 billion wind farm.

The claim came in a report from the State Development, Tourism, Innovation and

Manufacturing Committee on the Forest Wind Farm Development Bill.

Mr Saunders was called out in a Statement of Reservation attached to the report.

"The Forest Wind project is a major proposed development in the Gympie and Fraser Coast

local government areas. If undertaken, the project will have a significant and lasting impact

upon residents, businesses and visitors," the statement reads.

The $2 billion renewable energy project is proposed to be built on timber plantation land between Maryborough and Gympie.

"Any project of this scale and impact needs to be undertaken with the support of the local

community. Unfortunately, instead of working with the community, it is our opinion the

committee's consideration of the proposed Bill has revealed that the Palaszczuk Labor Government has been progressing this project for three years in secret.

"We note that Labor's Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders MP appears to have done nothing to represent the concerns of residents on this project.

"Instead of being Maryborough's representative in Brisbane, Labor's Bruce Saunders is clearly the Queensland Labor Party's Brisbane representative in Maryborough."

Mr Saunders declined to comment on the report or the claims made.