Mower explodes, chainsaw cuts man to the bone

EXPLOSION: Emergency services were called to an explosion on Davis Rd yesterday.

TWO men have been hospitalised in 24 hours after accidents with machinery in Bundaberg,

Paramedics and firefighters were called to an explosion on Davis Rd on Wednesday when a ride-on lawnmower a man, 87, was using exploded.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man suffered significant burns to his hands and minor injuries to his chest, arms, neck and face.

"He needed significant pain relief and was transported to the Bundaberg Hospital by a critical care paramedic in a serious by stable condition,” the spokesman said.

Another man had a run-in with machinery yesterday.

The QAS spokesman said a 59-year-old man suffered a significant injury while using a power tool at Alloway.

The spokesman said the chainsaw had cut the man's leg "down to the bone”.

"With two machinery incidents in a day, it comes as a reminder to always be aware,” he said.

"These are task they've probably done multiple times before.”