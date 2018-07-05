Moving in the right direction with O day

NEXT MOVE: Kalana Wetherall and Steffanie Marschke will begin a psychology degree at Bundaberg CQUniversity this semester.

THE latest cohort of CQUniversity's Bundaberg students have taken the opportunity to have a look around the campus and meet staff and fellow students as part of orientation day.

CQUniversity Wide Bay Burnett associate vice-chancellor Luke Sinclair said Bundaberg was showing a 1.33 per cent year-on-year boost to higher education enrolments as 60 students spent the day familiarising themselves with everything the uni has to offer.

"CQUni Bundaberg's full-year enrolments were almost 1900 last year so this boost to Term 2 enrolments indicates that we may reach or surpass 2000 enrolments by the end of 2018,” he said.

Mr Sinclair said the courses showing strong growth focussed on health, education and engineering.

"Enrolment growth is especially in the areas of nursing,” he said.

"Health and social sciences which, as we have an ageing population, should fit well with emerging jobs of the future.

"Bundaberg also has strong enrolments in engineering, business and education.”

CQUni's business co-ordinator Mel Nunn said the day was about giving the students a chance to ask any questions they might have prior to starting their courses.

"Naturally we have more students enrolling in Term 1, just because that's when school finishes and students tend to begin university, but we have 60 students this term,” she said.

"Today is an opportunity to welcome the students into a friendly environment.

"We also have organisations here today to let the students know about the others services available to support them while they're studying.”

Students Kalana Wethrall and Steffanie Marschke both undertook the STEPS program before enrolling and starting a three-year psychology degree today.

Ms Marschke said the university was incredibly supportive of its students and she found the orientation seminars particularly helpful.

"I learnt so much from the presentations today about all the different things we have access to,” she said.