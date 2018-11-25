Moving home makes you crazy

Young adults who return to live with their parents may experience unforeseen emotional consequences, new research has revealed.

Jennifer Caputo, a researcher at the Max Planck Institute for Demographic Research in Rostock, Germany, said the move back home can be detrimental to their mental health.

The findings, slated to be published in the journal Society and Mental Health, "suggest that norms about attaining residential independence in young adulthood remain powerful," Ms Caputo said.

"These findings are consistent with research indicating that disappointments in other areas of young people's lives can have mental-health consequences."

Moving back in with parents can be triggered by losing a job or a relationship ending, the researchers noted.

Still, the study noted that coming home "remained a significant predictor of depression even after accounting for these factors".

An individual's ability to get along by themselves was an indicator of a "successful transition to adulthood and residential independence is highly valued," Caputo said.

"Not achieving these goals might create feelings of failure."

The study comes at a time when more young adults in the US are living at home.

The Pew Research Center noted that in 2016, 15 per cent of people ages 25 to 35 were living at their parents' place. That's a 5 per cent jump for Millennials, compared with the 10 per cent of generation Xers who were at home when they were the same age, Pew found.

The 15 per cent rate is almost double the 8 per cent rate for members of the Silent Generation, when they were the same age in 1964.

The Pew numbers do not specify just how many of the people living with their folks once lived by themselves. But that research pointed to data saying the median estimated length of time living with their one-time empty-nest parents was three years.

Millennials don't seem to be deterred. Data released last year by TD Ameritrade found that 27 per cent of young adults from age 20 to 26 wouldn't have a problem living with mum and dad in their early 30s. Another 11 per cent said they'd be fine with the arrangement even as they hit 35 or older.

In Australia, the number of people per dwelling has been falling again since 2014 after ticking upwards for the first time in a century between 2006 and 2013 - a result of children staying at home longer with their parents.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission