Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
America’s No. 1 sporting power couple officially called it quits after two years and now a Hollywood star has been thrown into the mix.
America’s No. 1 sporting power couple officially called it quits after two years and now a Hollywood star has been thrown into the mix.
Celebrity

Movie star linked to power couple split

18th Jul 2020 12:47 PM

After two years as America's No. 1 sporting power couple, Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick called it quits.

The pair, first linked in 2018, confirmed the ending of their relationship after rumblings began to emerge on Thursday.

Kayo is your ticket to the best sport streaming Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

But now rumours have begun to fly around following the split, linking Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Rodgers to a Hollywood star.

Patrick unfollowed Rodgers on Instagram before no-showing a recent charity golf event that Rodgers participated in. As of Saturday, Rodgers still follows Patrick on Instagram.

Rodgers had previously dated actress Olivia Munn for three years before they called it quits in April 2017 and now he has been linked to actress Shailene Woodley.

The rumours between the duo began circulating after sports gossip blog TerezOwens cited a tip from one of its readers: "Danica had no idea when she introduced actress Shailene Woodley to Aaron that Shailene would make a play for him. Shailene and Aaron were quite cozy this past weekend in Tahoe."

Woodley, 28, rose to fame when she starred alongside George Clooney in The Descendants, receiving a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

No official confirmation on why Rodgers and Patrick split has been announced, just that the pair are "no longer together" and no confirmation has been received linking Rodgers to Woodley.

Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are preparing for the 2020 NFL season which the league expects to start on time in mid-September, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Originally published as Movie star linked to power couple split

More Stories

aaron rodgers danica patrick shailene woodley

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bringing natural wonders to life from Bargara

        premium_icon Bringing natural wonders to life from Bargara

        News How Morgahna Godwin plans to bringing what was once considered the “Eighth Wonder of the World” back into focus.

        MORNING REWIND: Seven stories you may have missed

        premium_icon MORNING REWIND: Seven stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on some of the stories you might have missed this week.

        Man hospitalised after motorbike incident

        premium_icon Man hospitalised after motorbike incident

        News QAS were called after 9.30pm Friday.

        100+ PHOTOS: Vote for Bundaberg's cutest baby

        premium_icon 100+ PHOTOS: Vote for Bundaberg's cutest baby

        Parenting Cast a vote for the cutest bub before Monday