Movers, shakers, shapers in top 50 list

AT THE HELM: Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association's managing director Bree Grima (left).

THEY'RE from almost every sector - business, agriculture, the arts, politics, community services, education, the law, the media and more.

And each one plays a part in shaping Bundy and its future.

The people in Bundy's 50 Most Influential, put together by the NewsMail, are people with ties and roots to this community.

Crucially, they are influencing others around them in the Bundaberg region.

One name on the list is Bree Grima, the managing director of Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers.

PRODUCE PROMOTION: BFVG managing director Bree Grima at the Bundaberg Region Promotion Night with MP Jason Costigan.

BFVG was established in 1948 to represent horticulture growers in the Bundaberg district on issues critical to their overall success.

It has evolved to become a central industry contact point for its members.

BFVG is a non-trading, not-for-profit, grower-based co-operative comprising a membership base of horticulture growers and industry service businesses.

Bundy is one of the largest growing regions in Australia, producing a diverse range of fruits, vegetables, nuts and herbs and injecting a billion dollars into the local economy each year.

In her role, Ms Grima liaises closely with the industry to ensure representation and information is a two-way path to help growers in the Wide Bay and Burnett increase their productivity and profitability.

She was at the helm when BFVG played a central role in the introduction of a Horticulture Code of Conduct after slew of Bundy growers were ripped off by big city produce agents.

In 2016, Ms Grima was in Los Angeles for the World Natural Bodybuilding Federation World Championships and came out on top, winning the amateur Fitbody competition.