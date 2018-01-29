Menu
Move your body at expo

EXPO EXHIBITION: Bella Bliss Studio's Tracey-Lee Lawrence at last year's expo.
EXPO EXHIBITION: Bella Bliss Studio's Tracey-Lee Lawrence at last year's expo.

DISCOVER a healthier, more active lifestyle at the sixth annual Move It Expo next month.

Bundaberg Regional Council community and cultural services spokeswoman Judy Peters said the free expo showcased a wide variety of products, activities and services.

"The 2018 Move It Expo will feature more than 60 stallholders with everything related to sport, health and fitness on display,” Cr Peters said.

"In addition to browsing the extensive array of displays, attendees can join in on the fun with Queensland Cricket, Queensland Lawn Bowls and Bundaberg Table Tennis hosting interactive activities,” she said.

"Happiness Yoga will provide a demonstration and the latest styles in activewear will be modelled by Lorna Jane.

"And of course where better to host this wonderful event than the region's brand new multi-use sports and community facility, the Bundaberg Multiplex.”

The expo will be held from 10am-2pm on Saturday, February 10, at the Bundaberg Multiplex via Pyefinch Boulevard (use the PCYC entrance).

Topics:  bundaberg move it whatson

Bundaberg News Mail
