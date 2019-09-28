Move to South Kolan to set up Bundy Pythons

UNION: The Bundaberg Pythons are hoping their move to South Kolan for the Spring Cup competition won’t be a once-off.

The defending champions surprised the competition, when the draw was announced, by holding their two home games at South Kolan this season.

The club was meant to host the first game of the season on October 12 against the Bundaberg West Barbarians at South Kolan Oval, but won’t now.

A clash with the oval has forced the game to be held at The Waves Sports Ground.

The Pythons will now host games at South Kolan on November 2 against The Waves Falcons before hosting the Barbarians when they face on November 16.

Both games will be held at 4pm.

“I put it forward that we find a home ground to our committee,” Pythons president Zakk Menhannama said.

“We could have secured somewhere in town (Bundy) but I said lets move out of town.”

And that’s how South Kolan was finalised after discussions with South Kolan Football Club.

“They have good facilities and amenities,” Menhannama said.

“It broadens our chances of sponsors and attracting players. It’s been a smart move so far.”

The president said the club was keen to continue it for years to come if it is successful this season.

“First year is a trial to see how we go and see how teams go travelling out here,” Menhannama said.

“Some teams struggle when they need to travel so we hope that doesn’t happen.

“We’re looking long term for this move.”

The Pythons will kick start the new Spring Cup season on October 12 against Barbarians.