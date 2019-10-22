Menu
Move to ease path for abuse victims

by Sarah Vogler
22nd Oct 2019 9:23 AM

VICTIMS of physical and psychological abuse as children at the hands of institutions will soon find it easier to sue for damages.

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath this morning announced the Government would extend the definition of abuse to include serious physical and psychological abuse as well as sexual abuse.

Ms D'Ath said the statute of limitations for survivors to pursue legal action will also be removed.

She said the move would close loopholes institutions were using to avoid being sued.

"It's time we fixed that. It's time we allowed them (the victims) to be heard," she said.

"Under these reforms it will be easier for child abuse survivors to claim for civil damages or personal injury now and in the future."

