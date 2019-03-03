Move over Kylie, our Noel's the real Mardi Gras star

DREAM COME TRUE: Noel Cuskelly was able to attend Mardi Gras thanks to the Endeavour Foundation's Imagine What's Possible competition.

DREAM COME TRUE: Noel Cuskelly was able to attend Mardi Gras thanks to the Endeavour Foundation's Imagine What's Possible competition. STEVEN SAPHORE

POP princess Kylie Mingoue may have made a surprise appearance at the weekend's 41st annual Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade at Sydney.

But, judging by the picture above it was Bundaberg's Noel Cuskelly who stole the hearts of many.

Noel's dream to attend the Mardi Gras came true over the weekend after he won the Endeavour Foundation's Imagine What's Possible Competition.

Last week, he dyed his hair five different colours for the special occasion as he told the NewsMail he couldn't wait to get there.

"I have a dream and I won it, I can't wait to have a look at the costumes, dresses and bows,” he said.

The parade dazzled with nearly 200 floats and featured 12,000 people to celebrate the 2019 theme of "Fearless”.

Minogue made her appearance during the parade alongside Courtney Act and a group of drag queens dressed as the singer.