‘Move higher’: Flood threat ongoing for Qld

While most southeast Queenslanders are waking up on Wednesday to a reprieve from days of torrential rain, residents in some low-lying areas are being told to move to higher ground, as nearby waterways continue to flood.

Emergency alerts released by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services late on Tuesday night advised residents of Leyburn and Beaudesert to "secure their belongings, warn their neighbours about the potential for flooding, and move to higher ground if in a low-lying area".

The Canal Creek at Leyburn was due to reach a minor to moderate flood level overnight due to days of heavy rainfall.

In Beaudesert, the Scenic Rim Local Disaster Management Group said properties were likely to experience flooding as the Logan River reached major flood level.

Residents of low-lying areas of Beaudesert and Leyburn were on Tuesday night told to move to higher ground as flooding sets in. Picture: Jerad Williams

In a Facebook post on Tuesday night, Scenic Rim Mayor Greg Christensen said the "next 12-24 hours would be crucial, as the grounds are saturated so there will be an immediate impact following any new rains".

"We know that we won't reach the same levels as in 2017; however, it's important to remember that things can change swiftly, so it's important to be prepared. If heavy rains continue, it's likely there will be some lower-lying rural residential areas that may need to consider evacuation," Mr Christensen said.

" … I am pleased to report that swift water rescue teams haven't been called out for any rescues. I trust that we will all continue to practise safe behaviour so that we don't put ourselves and others at risk.

"The silver lining is that our dams are starting to collect some of the rain, with Lake Moogerah now above 25 per cent capacity. It was down as low as 12 per cent last week."

Widespread flash flooding is set to ease on Wednesday as the southeast prepares for a mostly sunny day. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Scott Powick

Hundreds of millimetres of rain was dumped on southeast Queensland in recent days, including at Mount Tamborine, where 225mm was recorded on Tuesday, while nearby Springbrook recorded 193mm.

In the last week, Mount Tamborine has recorded 543.2mm, almost a third of its average yearly rainfall, while Springbrook has recorded 412mm.

The southeast is preparing for a mostly sunny day on Wednesday, with the weather bureau forecasting a top of 32C in Brisbane, with only a slight chance of showers early in the morning.

The severe weather warning that had been in place for the southeast for a number of days was cancelled on Tuesday night, as the rainband continued to move offshore.

QUEENSLAND FLOOD WARNINGS

Flood warning for the Maroochy and Mooloolah Rivers

Major flood warning for the Bremer River, Warrill and Laidley Creeks

Major flood warning for the Logan River and minor flood warning for the Albert River

Flood warning for the Nerang and Coomera Rivers

Moderate flood warning for the Condamine River and minor flood warning for the Balonne River

Major flood warning for the Macintyre River and moderate flood warning for the Weir River

Moderate flood warning for the Moonie River

Moderate flood warning for the lower Warrego River

Minor flood warning for the Paroo River

Major flood warning for the Bulloo River

Minor flood warning for the Barcoo and Thomson rivers

Originally published as 'Move higher': Flood threat ongoing