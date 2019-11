POLICE are investigating after a mountain bike was stolen from a workshop.

A police spokeswoman said the incident, which happened on Killer St earlier this month, involved a 29-inch Repco Monoco mountain bike being taken from the gated yard of a workshop at the back of the school.

The bike was removed from the bike rack and walked to the front gate.

If you have any information, call Policelink on 131 444 and quote QP1902240190.