Mount Perry Show delivers a fantastic long weekend

Glenys and Clem Smith help Melanie Newth with her award-winning cakes.

EASTER is always a great time to get out and head bush.

The Bundaberg Four Wheel Drive Club has had a long history with Mount Perry and with this year's 73rd annual show on the long weekend members headed up to help out by setting up for the show once again. Putting out tables and chairs and helping the kitchen staff organise the food in preparation for the big event was part of the fun.

With plenty of fruit and vegetables to prepare members joined in with the local volunteers to slice and dice for the event.

Show day beckoned, with some of the more talented amongst us entering various culinary delights for judging.

Competitors in the woodchop

Club members Neville and Colleen Shield came away with numerous prizes for their efforts once again, with Nev's Fielders Sponge cake taking out the Mount Perry Show Society Champion prize.

Club member Melanie Newth decided to give the Shield duo a run for their money and entered numerous items to be judged as well.

For her efforts the banana cake and peach blossom sponge were the stand-outs, taking first prize in their categories.

The bonus for club members at the event is that we get to feast on the prize winning goodies, after the judging is complete, back at camp.

Mount Perry put on great weather for the weekend. Light showers kept the dust down.

Mount Perry local Wayne Allen with his Native Bee Display.

Woodchop, horse and cattle events, dog showing, sideshow alley, camp draft and ringside entertainment showcased all that a country show has to offer.

Barrel racing with motorbikes and quads was new to the line-up of night time entertainment, with the Woodchop Calcutta rounding out the events with a flurry of woodchips flying.

The speed of these woodchoppers has to be seen to be believed.

Club members even "bought” a cutter and were a fraction of a second out of the places.

Fireworks finished off another successful show with next year's event promising to be bigger and better.

Congratulations to the all new committee that put this year's event together.

The days following the show members headed out to check tracks on private properties in the area which landholders generously allow us access to, with an ever growing list of locals supporting us in our offroading ventures.

