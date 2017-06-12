Mount Perry pub sticking to wholesome family fun

ALL WELCOME: Tanya Van Oosten and Paul Guthrie are the licencees at the Mount Perry Hotel, where resident dog Zeus is often joined by patrons' dogs - and even horses.

A COUNTRY pub is refuting suggestions made by its owner, with the licencees saying they've always been a family venue and will stay that way.

Last week, Mount Perry Hotel pub owner Herb Taylor told the NewsMail he had ideas for the pub including topless waitressing and beer belly contests.

But Tanya Van Oosten, who has managed the pub for two years, said there would be no nudity or goings-on aside from good old-fashioned family fun.

"It's a family pub,” she said.

"We don't have pokies, Keno or TAB so families can enjoy it.”

Along with resident pooch Zeus, Mrs Van Oosten said the pub welcomed animal visitors and had a relaxed atmosphere.

"We bring the grey nomads and they bring their little doggies and we've had horses, so animals are welcome,” she said.

The pub is known for a special wood-chopping event held on the grounds every year.

The business also caters to functions and offers lunches and dinners seven days a week, with breakfasts by request.

Online, many have rated the hotel with five stars out of five.

"Excellent food, excellent service,” Shannon Figallo said.

"Kids ate everything on their plate.

"We were running late and kept the kitchen open for us. Definitely coming back.”

Wal Neilson also rated the hotel a five out of five.

"Awesome venue and great people,” he said.

"Thanks for supporting live music.”

Jesse Bourke spoke highly of the hotel.

"I stayed four days here for work, by far the friendliest and most helpful owners and staff of any hotel I've been too,” he said.

"Excellent meals, clean and tidy rooms and a great atmosphere.”