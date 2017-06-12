22°
News

Mount Perry pub sticking to wholesome family fun

Crystal Jones
| 12th Jun 2017 3:16 PM
ALL WELCOME: Tanya Van Oosten and Paul Guthrie are the licencees at the Mount Perry Hotel, where resident dog Zeus is often joined by patrons' dogs - and even horses.
ALL WELCOME: Tanya Van Oosten and Paul Guthrie are the licencees at the Mount Perry Hotel, where resident dog Zeus is often joined by patrons' dogs - and even horses.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A COUNTRY pub is refuting suggestions made by its owner, with the licencees saying they've always been a family venue and will stay that way.

Last week, Mount Perry Hotel pub owner Herb Taylor told the NewsMail he had ideas for the pub including topless waitressing and beer belly contests.

But Tanya Van Oosten, who has managed the pub for two years, said there would be no nudity or goings-on aside from good old-fashioned family fun.

"It's a family pub,” she said.

"We don't have pokies, Keno or TAB so families can enjoy it.”

Along with resident pooch Zeus, Mrs Van Oosten said the pub welcomed animal visitors and had a relaxed atmosphere.

"We bring the grey nomads and they bring their little doggies and we've had horses, so animals are welcome,” she said.

The pub is known for a special wood-chopping event held on the grounds every year.

The business also caters to functions and offers lunches and dinners seven days a week, with breakfasts by request.

Online, many have rated the hotel with five stars out of five.

"Excellent food, excellent service,” Shannon Figallo said.

"Kids ate everything on their plate.

"We were running late and kept the kitchen open for us. Definitely coming back.”

Wal Neilson also rated the hotel a five out of five.

"Awesome venue and great people,” he said.

"Thanks for supporting live music.”

Jesse Bourke spoke highly of the hotel.

"I stayed four days here for work, by far the friendliest and most helpful owners and staff of any hotel I've been too,” he said.

"Excellent meals, clean and tidy rooms and a great atmosphere.”

Bundaberg News Mail

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway whether you plan to stay for a day, a week or even a month.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

LETTER: Why not bring the Cashless Debit Card?

LETTER: Why not bring the Cashless Debit Card?

I WAS a social security field assessor for more 20 years and I whole-heartedly support the cashless debit card.

Drink-driver allowed restricted work licence

Allan James.

Man assures the court he will not drink-drive

Bundy's produce stars on Masterchef

AUSSIE FARMERS: Producers including Austchilli's Trent De Paoli (left) and Bunda Ginga's Anthony Rehbein (second from right) on Masterchef on Sunday night.

"As farmers you've got to market your product”

$697,000 funding boost for SEQ racing

Bundaberg Greyhound Racing Club

The state government is feeding $697,000 into SEQ racing

Local Partners

Monto Cattle Club on roll at region events

Monto Cattle Club kids took out several top spots at Sub-Chambers

SmartCity training college officially de-registered

CUT OFF: SmartCity has been officially cut off from providing nationally-recognised courses.

BREAKING: Coast-based national training college barred by regulators

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 28 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets. June 10, 2017

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

SNOW WAY: Winter wonderland coming to Toowoomba

The Garden City’s Bell Street Mall will be transformed

Aussies Cate Blanchett, Tim Minchin miss out at Tonys

BETTE Midler steals the show at the Tony Awards by refusing to leave the stage, while Aussies miss out

Host Spacey hints at gay rumours at Tonys

Kevin Spacey has led tributes to his 'House of Cards' co-star Elizabeth Norment, who recently passed away at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York.

"I'm coming out ... no, wait, no ..."

Bachelor in Paradise production halted over ‘misconduct’

DeMario Jackson.

A US Bachelor spinoff has been shut down

Black Panther trailer is here to get your blood pumping

Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther.

MARVEL Studios has debuted the first trailer for Black Panther

Katy Perry ranks sex with Orlanda Bloom, John Mayer

John Mayer probably isn't going to love this.

“I would have sex with all of them when I get out of this place!”

Stewart downs F1 'shoey' with Aussie Ricciardo

Patrick Stewart performs a 'shoey' at the Canadian Grand Prix.

'Star Trek' actor joins in as Aussie celebrates third in F1 race.

Judah breaks through Tina Arena's Chains on The Voice

Judah Kelly performs on The Voice.

Judah earns standing ovation after taking on Tina Arena classic

SPACIOUS UNIT IN A GREAT CENTRAL LOCATION

3/60 Electra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $229,000

Located in the very sought after Bundaberg West area, this unit is just a few minutes walk to the major Hinkler Place Shopping Centre via the Railway line overpass...

LARGE 1,231m2 ALLOTMENT WITH LOADS OF SHED SPACE

1a Pinnacle Court, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Here is a property ideally suited for those looking for a modern rendered 4 bedroom home on a large allotment with ample room to install sheds, pools and still...

LEADING BEAUTY BUSINESS

53 Watson Street, Bundaberg South 4670

Commercial This is an outstanding opportunity to join Australia's Booming Billion Dollar Beauty ... $250,000 +...

This is an outstanding opportunity to join Australia's Booming Billion Dollar Beauty and Anti-Ageing Industry. Established in 1990, Vanessa Morgan Skin...

TIDY 3 BEDROOM BRICK WITH 6M x 6M POWERED SHED

7 Pecton Place, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $237,500

With 3 built in bedrooms, air conditioned open plan living, ceiling fans, 6m x 6m powered shed and huge outdoor entertaining area this property will certainly not...

GREAT VALUE 3 BEDROOM RETURNING $270 P/W ON 1012m2 BLOCK

16 Marks Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 1 1 $175,000

With 3 great size bedrooms, separate dining and lounge areas, 1,012m2 allotment, concrete stumps, good roof and guttering plus aluminum windows throughout, this...

LARGE EXECUTIVE HOME, PRIME LOCATION, HUGE BLOCK

5 Kennedy Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Ideally situated in Bundaberg West next to Millbank sits this large 361m2 executive family home on a fantastic 1482m2 corner block. The very house proud owners...

BRICK DUPLEX, GREAT LOCATION RETURNING $425.00 PER WEEK

31 Brady Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Duplex 4 2 2 $319,900

Attention investors, here is an excellent opportunity to increase your real estate portfolio with this must have duplex. Located in a very handy position, these 2...

SUPERB HOME PRICED TO SELL!

64 Perry Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 1 5 $229,000

Don't miss out on this beautifully renovated low set Queenslander situated on a spacious 1012m2 allotment just minutes to CBD, local shops, hospital and schools...

MUST BE SOLD NOW!

9/6a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 1 $190,000

This immaculate 2-bedroom brick unit is well situated at the quiet end of a group of 9 units and well away from any road noise. Close to local shopping complex...

PRIVATE FAMILY HOME WITH 3 LIVING AREAS, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, POOL, 15 x 9 SHED and 6549m2 ALLOTMENT

6 Clydesdale Avenue, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $529,000

This must see home located on the city fringe in Parklands Estate Branyan is perfect for the family lifestyle environment. Positioned on 6,549m2 allotment this...

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

Watch: Morgan Freeman's voice sells Bundy home

The charismatic voice of Morgan Freeman may have helped sell this Bundaberg home.

Million dollar home sold with the help of Hollywood

320 acres for the price of a suburban home

ROOM TO MOVE: An aerial view of the property.

Massive property goes on the market

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!