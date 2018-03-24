Menu
6 Sherwood Street, Mount Lofty
Property

Mount Lofty escarpment home sells for $1.2 million

24th Mar 2018 5:00 AM
IN A continuing sign of confidence in Toowoomba's high-end real estate market, 6 Sherwood Street, Mount Lofty, has sold for $1.2 million.

The palatial, two-storey mansion with stunning views over the Lockyer Valley and set on a 1,216 sq m block, was originally listed for sale via expressions of interest in late January.

It took about three weeks on the market before an offer of $1.2 million to be accepted by the owners.

Colliers International Toowoomba agent Helen Austin said the vendors were happy with the sale, and that Toowoomba's high-end property market was performing well.

"There's a lot of interest around at the moment in that high-end market," she said.

The five bedroom, three bathroom home accommodates the biggest of families, with children's family room, another family living and dining area, stunning kitchen, outdoor decks, saltwater solar heated pool, landscaped grounds and space for children to play.

