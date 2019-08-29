VIDEO: MOU between port and STL looks at jobs

ON THE wharf in front of a docked ship, the transport minister announced a breakthrough with the Port of Bundaberg's development.

Yesterday Mark Bailey said a Memorandum of Understanding between Sugar Terminals Limited and the Gladstone Ports Corporation would boost trade and increase local jobs.

It comes after 12 months of GPC examining how it could expand the types of products being exported, in order to use its infrastructure to full capacity.

The details of how much investment was needed is uncertain until the two organisations complete a business case before the end of the year.

Peta Jamieson, Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey, Craig Walker, John Warda and Jason Pascoe at the Bundaberg sugar terminal. Mike Knott

Mr Bailey said that STL had shown "real commitment" to investing in the port, and the agreement was a sign that exporters saw potential growth for the port.

"We look forward to working with them to see the port expanded and to see more local jobs created here in Bundaberg," Mr Bailey said.

Other positive signs of the port's potential included the doubling of wood pellet exports to Japan, and the exportation of ilmenite, a primary ore of titanium, starting early next year.

GPC acting chief executive Craig Walker said the port was currently underused, and that it had room to export up to six times more product than it was currently.

"Look, we know we can get 3 million tonnes out of this port, through this infrastructure.

"Next year just with ilmenite and wood pellets alone we're looking at 200-300 jobs but again as we move up to the 2-3 million tonnes of cargo per year through the port, that can quite easily double the numbers."

STL chief executive John Warda said the company would have a board meeting today to approve temporary infrastructure.

He said the MOU conditions involved job creation, and the amount of product it shipped from the port.