Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A mutli-vehicle crash on the Sunshine Motorway has caused traffic delays.
A mutli-vehicle crash on the Sunshine Motorway has caused traffic delays. Bev Lacey
News

Motorway crash blocks traffic, causes delays

Ashley Carter
by
4th Dec 2018 1:55 PM | Updated: 2:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services have rushed to a crash on the Sunshine Motorway that caused traffic delays this afternoon.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called to the David Low Way exit at Pacific Paradise about 1.20pm to reports of a multi-vehicle crash.

Paramedics were also at the scene but no one required assistance, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

One lane was blocked heading north towards Noosa and delays were expected. Drivers were urged to proceed with caution.

david low way emergency services pacific paradise sunshine coast traffic sunshine motorway
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Almost 10,000 people lose power in afternoon storm

    premium_icon Almost 10,000 people lose power in afternoon storm

    Breaking AFTERNOON storms have caused havoc as a number of homes and businesses in Bundaberg lost power.

    • 4th Dec 2018 3:35 PM
    Evacuees start their journey home to Deepwater

    premium_icon Evacuees start their journey home to Deepwater

    Environment Residents head back to assess damage

    Thunderstorm warning issued for Wide Bay Burnett

    Thunderstorm warning issued for Wide Bay Burnett

    News BoM severe thunderstorm warning

    Heavy rain could drench Bundy

    premium_icon Heavy rain could drench Bundy

    Weather Heavy rainfall could see parts of Bundy cop more than 50mm of rain

    Local Partners