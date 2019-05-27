Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A three-vehicle crash on the Sunshine Motorway earlier this morning is causing chaos for drivers in the area.
A three-vehicle crash on the Sunshine Motorway earlier this morning is causing chaos for drivers in the area. Michelle Munro
News

Motorway chaos after multi-vehicle peak-hour crash

Ashley Carter
by
27th May 2019 8:39 AM | Updated: 9:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRAFFIC is blocked for drivers heading north on the Sunshine Motorway this morning after a multi-vehicle crash at Mooloolaba.

Emergency services were called to the three-vehicle crash on the northbound lanes before the Mooloolaba Rd exit just after 8am, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

No one was injured in the crash.

A traffic crash on the Sunshine Motorway is causing delays for drivers heading north towards Maroochydore this morning.
A traffic crash on the Sunshine Motorway is causing delays for drivers heading north towards Maroochydore this morning. Annie Caughey

Drivers are experiencing heavy congestion, with traffic reportedly backed up through Nicklin Way. Witnesses say it's a "gridlock" through Mountain Creek and Brightwater.

Delays are expected and motorists have been urged to proceed with caution.

mooloolaba sunshine coast traffic sunshine motorway traffic crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Six people police would like to talk to

    premium_icon Six people police would like to talk to

    Crime BUNDABERG Police have released images of six people they would like to talk to in relation to numerous offences.

    Bishop shares his journey from orphan to man of God

    premium_icon Bishop shares his journey from orphan to man of God

    Religion & Spirituality Spreading hope in dark times

    $6000 cash, drug stash hidden in car door

    premium_icon $6000 cash, drug stash hidden in car door

    Crime Bundy man on parole busted selling weed