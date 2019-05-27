Motorway chaos after multi-vehicle peak-hour crash
TRAFFIC is blocked for drivers heading north on the Sunshine Motorway this morning after a multi-vehicle crash at Mooloolaba.
Emergency services were called to the three-vehicle crash on the northbound lanes before the Mooloolaba Rd exit just after 8am, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.
No one was injured in the crash.
Drivers are experiencing heavy congestion, with traffic reportedly backed up through Nicklin Way. Witnesses say it's a "gridlock" through Mountain Creek and Brightwater.
Delays are expected and motorists have been urged to proceed with caution.