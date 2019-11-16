Menu
The Centenary Hwy is closed following a smash.
Motorway blocked after car flips

by Tanya French
16th Nov 2019 11:42 AM
The Centenary Motorway is blocked following a bad crash at 10.40am today.

Northbound lanes were closed on the highway at Mount Ommaney just past Sumners Road after a car flipped, injuring one person.

Traffic management worked quickly to clear part of the carnage and reopened one lane by 11.30am.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to expect delays.

Paramedics are on scene treating one patient.

It is believed a dog was also in the car at the time of the smash.

A crash on the Centenary Mwy is causing heavy delays.
