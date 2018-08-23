Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sunshine Coast businessman Richard Michael Espray is facing multiple charges related to the alleged abuse and abduction of a teenage girl.
Sunshine Coast businessman Richard Michael Espray is facing multiple charges related to the alleged abuse and abduction of a teenage girl.
News

Prominent Coast businessman 'manipulated' girl he 'sexually abused'

Sherele Moody
by
16th Nov 2017 5:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PROMINENT Sunshine Coast businessman and motorsport enthusiast "manipulated" the young girl he is accused of abducting and abusing, a Supreme Court justice says.

Richard Michael Espray's application for bail on 21 charges, including one of abduction and 10 of indecent treatment of a child, was rejected on Wednesday.

The digital and print deal.
The digital and print deal.

The 42-year-old real estate agent will remain on remand until these charges, as well as six counts of using the internet to procure a child under 16, two of grooming a child with intent to procure a sex act and two of breach bail, are dealt with　

Justice Peter Davis described Mr Espray as "manipulative" while outlining how the defendant allegedly contacted the 13-year-old about 400 times while he was on bail.　

Justice Davis said the girl had a secret mobile phone the defendant allegedly called her on and the child phoned him at least 25 times.

Mr Espray also used his bail freedom to allegedly meet the girl at a car racing event and at a business on the coast.

"He should have understood the bail conditions," Justice Davis said as he rejected the defendant's application for release.

"The child is very young ... the conduct that is reflected in the allegations is clearly very manipulative.

"The breaches of bail were persistent and showed a complete disregard for the court's order."

Justice Davis said there was an unacceptable risk of Mr Espray "re-offending" if he was released from jail.

"There is a risk of him interfering with witnesses, influencing the complainant regarding her evidence." - NewsRegional

abduction court crime motorsport real estate sexual abuse sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    LAWSUIT: Local tourism business owner sued for $200K

    premium_icon LAWSUIT: Local tourism business owner sued for $200K

    Business THE co-owner of 1770 Reef-Great Barrier Reef Eco Tours is being sued for more than $200,000.

    Wife's crash at busy roundabout spurs man into action

    premium_icon Wife's crash at busy roundabout spurs man into action

    News Close encounter prompts husband's call for guard rails at ditch

    Woman taken to hospital after being charged by cow

    Woman taken to hospital after being charged by cow

    News Woman taken to Bundaberg Hospital after a cow charged at her

    • 23rd Aug 2018 8:25 AM
    Is the LNP at risk in its heartland?

    premium_icon Is the LNP at risk in its heartland?

    Politics Locals have their say on LNP leadership

    Local Partners