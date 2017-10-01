Motorists urged to go home today

Whether taking on developers hell-bent on destroying the Coast’s natural appeal or a Prime Minister indifferent to the plight of the poor, Bill Hoffman has never been one to mince his words. Bill’s been a journalist for 32 years, 29 of those on the Coast. Love him or hate him, he'll get you blogging.

BUNDABERG motorists enjoying a holiday down south or who have left for the long weekend are being urged to head home early if they can, with the Bureau of Meteorology now predicting heavy falls Monday that threaten to gridlock the Bruce Hwy.

Senior Sergeant Shane Panaho of the Nambour Road Policing Unit has warned with the level of rain now predicted there was the potential for low-lying flooding and water over carriage ways.

Conditions which Sunshine Coast Police Superintendent Darryl Johnson had already predicted would be "absolutely chaotic” are likely to become much worse with falls to 120mm predicted as a rain-bearing low pressure system moves in over the region.

Even before the prediction of torrential rain, more than double the Sunshine Coast has received since May, Supt Johnson was warning it would only need one accident to lock up the highway, which is expected to be full of traffic from early tomorrow until the evening.

The BOM has predicted totals of between 70 and 120mm to fall throughout the day prompting peak motoring body the RACQ to double down on warnings that the journey home would be long with a greatly increased likelihood of accidents.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said what was always going to be a slow trip would become more so as an affect of the expected heavy falls.

"We would encourage holiday makers to head home early if they can,” she said.

"If you can't expect delays, don't try to rush in wet weather because a crash on the Bruce Highway will slow the journey for everyone even further.”

Ms Smith said roads that have been dry for months would be slippery creating the need for greater stopping distances between vehicles.”

Senior Sergeant Panaho said it had been a long time since any significant rain had fallen urging motorists to plan their journeys to leave early or where possible to delay until Tuesday.