Motorists urged to drive with caution on Tallon Bridge

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) is monitoring a large vegetation fire burning on Harriet Island, Bundaberg.

The fire broke out yesterday afternoon and is burning in inaccessible land.

There is no threat to property.

Residents in Bundaberg may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the day.

Residents should shut windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists are urged to be vigilant and drive to conditions, particularly if travelling along the Tallon Bridge or Burnett Bridge.