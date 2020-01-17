Motorists tested at Kendall Flat

Senior Constable Annette Pfingst tests motorists during a police operation in Bundaberg on Friday afternoon. Picture: Chris Burns

MOTORISTS are being tested for drugs and alcohol as part of a police operation this afternoon.

Police officers and State Emergency Service workers have based their operation in the Kendall Flat carpark in Bourbong St.

Senior Constable Annette Pfingst said the tests were part of Operation Stopper, which had been held on selective days across several weeks.

She said today was chosen as it was on a Friday and during the school holidays.

She said that routine checks were being made and that the focus was on the “fatal five” dangers and distractions, which included speeding, seatbelts, drink and drug driving.

Senior Constable Pfingst said within the first hour of the operation that motorists had been well behaved.