Motorists can learn safe driving from truckies, boss says

OVER the past decade, the trucking industry brought in measures to improve road safety, including fatigue limiting log books, strict drink-driving rules and lots of training.

Veteran transport businessman, Ross Fraser said the measure have worked and it's time for other road users to step up.

"A young person comes along and they go to the driver training school, but in my opinion they are not trained in sharing the road with other motorists," he said.

Mr Fraser and his company, Frasers Livestock Transport, will join with police, Department of Transport officers and trucking industry representatives as part of the Road Safety Week initiative at the Caltex Truckstop Roadhouse on the New England Highway at 10.30am today.

They will meet to talk about road rules and ways to improve safety.

Mr Fraser was keen to highlight speed limits on country roads.

"The speed limit on those roads is 100km/h, but most of the council-owned roads are are narrow, single-lane bitumen roads."

This makes overtaking or passing traffic difficult and dangerous, particularly if there is a truck laden with stock, Mr Fraser said.

Conditions like these mean companies must give their staff extra training.

"There are lot of accidents avoided because of the expertise of livestock truck drivers, they are far superior to what we had years ago," Mr Fraser said

Log book checks keep driver fatigue low but Mr Fraser said they can be too rigid.

"There's very few operators that working outside those laws," he said.

"But we have drivers still being fined for being 15 minutes over their limits.

"Electronic work diaries are coming to the industry and they'll just exasperate the fact."

If the government is serious about reducing fatigue related crashed, Mr Fraser said it should look at dedicating more rest stops for drivers.

"When the trucks come along at 8 or 10 o'clock at night, the rest stops are full with other truck drivers or grey nomads," he said.

The Road Safety Week session at the Caltex Truckstop Roadhouse is open to the public.

It will feature the Australian Transport Association Safety Truck display and visit from QPS Assistance Commissioner Michael Condon.

Since thee start of the year there have been 10 road deaths in the Darling Downs.

The Assistant Commissioner will address the truck stop meeting at 10.30am.