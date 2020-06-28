Motorist critical after colliding with power pole

A man has been hospitalised with critical injuries following a rollover at Caravonica this morning.

UPDATE 11:50AM: Police are appealing for witnesses to this morning's crash at Caravonica, with a male patient in a critical condition.

Forensic Crash Unit Sgt Scott Ezard said the 34-year old man from Brinsmead was driving southbound along Kamerunga Road in his silver Ford Falcon XR6 ute which went off the road at 6.30am.

"(The driver) struck an overhead gantry light pole, tearing it off at its base, then continued on striking a power pole, which ripped the front driver-side wheel out," he said.

Sgt Scott Ezard from the Cairns Forensic Crash Unit on the side of the road at the Kamerunga Road and Stewarts Road intersection where a car hit a pole and rolled off the road. The male driver was hospitalised with critical injuries. PICTURE: GRACE MASON

"The vehicle rolled over and came to rest on the grass verge where he was discovered by passers-by.

"Emergency services found him outside the vehicle on the grass with significant injuries to the lower limbs and abdomen."

Sgt Ezard said initial investigations suggested speed was a factor in the crash.

"Investigators are working with family members to determine whether this may have been a deliberate action," he said.

"There were direct witnesses to the incident. We call upon anyone that may have seen the silver Falcon travelling at speed in the vicinity around 6.30am to contact Crimestoppers or Cairns Police Station."

The man is currently being treated in the Cairns Hospital ICU.

A hospital spokesman said he was being treated for his injuries in the ICU.